HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Forecast for Cibus Earnings

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for Cibus in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Cibus’ current full-year earnings is ($2.96) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cibus’ FY2030 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

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Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. Cibus had a negative return on equity of 174.58% and a negative net margin of 3,492.30%.

CBUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cibus in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cibus from $1.90 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cibus in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cibus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

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Cibus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBUS opened at $1.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $125.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.62. Cibus has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cibus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cibus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PACK Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cibus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cibus in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cibus in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cibus in the first quarter worth $73,000. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cibus Company Profile

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Cibus, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in precision gene editing for agricultural applications. Leveraging its proprietary Rapid Trait Development System (RTDS), Cibus develops improved crop traits without the introduction of foreign DNA. The company’s platform enables targeted modifications to plant genomes, allowing for enhanced disease resistance, herbicide tolerance and yield optimization in key row crops.

The company’s core business centers on trait development services and licensing partnerships.

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