Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 30, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TERN opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -51.34 and a beta of -0.31. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19.

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Insider Activity

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amy L. Burroughs sold 71,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $2,718,015.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 138,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,985.60. This trade represents a 33.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emil Kuriakose sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $44,548.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 50,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,578.05. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 170,409 shares of company stock worth $6,563,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 71,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 59,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 64,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

TERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Mizuho downgraded Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Terns Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TERN

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small?molecule therapies for the treatment of chronic liver diseases and other serious conditions. The company’s research and development efforts center on novel mechanisms of action designed to address the underlying causes of progressive liver disorders, including inflammation, fibrosis and metabolic dysregulation. By advancing targeted compounds that can be administered orally, Terns aims to offer patients more convenient and effective treatment options compared to injectable or biologic therapies.

The company’s pipeline features several candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

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