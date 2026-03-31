Orchestra BioMed (OBIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share and revenue of $0.9310 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 157.40% and a negative return on equity of 184.17%. On average, analysts expect Orchestra BioMed to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Orchestra BioMed Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of OBIO stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.56. Orchestra BioMed has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OBIO has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Orchestra BioMed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Orchestra BioMed from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Orchestra BioMed

Insider Activity at Orchestra BioMed

In other Orchestra BioMed news, insider David P. Hochman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,086,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,943.43. This represents a 0.93% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Orchestra BioMed during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Orchestra BioMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Orchestra BioMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About Orchestra BioMed

(Get Free Report)

Orchestra BioMed, Inc (NASDAQ: OBIO) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for inflammatory, fibrotic and oncologic diseases. The company’s research focuses on novel small-molecule programs designed to address high?unmet-need conditions by leveraging proprietary prodrug and targeted inhibitor platforms. Orchestra BioMed’s pipeline includes lead candidates such as OBI-3424, a prodrug activated by AKR1C3 for the treatment of select solid tumors, and next-generation modulators aimed at suppressing pathological inflammation and fibrosis.

Orchestra BioMed conducts early? and mid-stage clinical studies in North America, working closely with key opinion leaders and academic centers to advance its programs.

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