Conagra Brands (CAG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2026 Prepared Remarks results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 1st. Analysts expect Conagra Brands to post earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $2.7616 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 Prepared Remarks earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.6%

CAG opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -71.45 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra’s product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender’s and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt’s sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

Further Reading

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