AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,533,893 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the February 26th total of 1,116,298 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,028 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 254.5 days.

AGL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AGLNF stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. AGL Energy has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $7.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.21.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of AGL Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

AGL Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGL Energy, originally founded in 1837 as the Australian Gas Light Company, is one of Australia’s longest-standing energy enterprises. Today, the company operates as an integrated energy provider, offering electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory.

Alongside its retail supply business, AGL manages a diverse portfolio of electricity generation assets. Historically, this has included coal-fired power stations such as Loy Yang and Bayswater, complemented by a growing array of wind, solar and hydroelectric projects.

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