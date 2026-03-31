Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. $OSUR

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 251,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 71.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,112,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 878,151 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 271,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,099,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 234,826 shares during the last quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,748,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,488 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

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OraSure Technologies Trading Down 2.7%

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 59.76%.The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OraSure Technologies has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.00.

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Insider Transactions at OraSure Technologies

In related news, CFO Kenneth J. Mcgrath acquired 32,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $94,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 589,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,416.66. This trade represents a 5.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manner Carrie Eglinton bought 32,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $94,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,190,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,260.82. This trade represents a 1.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 108,643 shares of company stock worth $321,407 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OraSure Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc is a Bethlehem, Pennsylvania–based diagnostic and medical device company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of point-of-care and self-testing products. Founded in 1988, OraSure has built a portfolio of oral fluid and other non-invasive specimen collection technologies that support the detection of infectious diseases, drugs of abuse, and health and wellness biomarkers.

The company’s flagship product, the OraQuick® rapid HIV test, was the first Food and Drug Administration–approved over-the-counter oral fluid test for the detection of HIV-1/2 antibodies.

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