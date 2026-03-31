Aptamer Group (LON:APTA) Trading Up 7.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Aptamer Group plc (LON:APTA – Get Free Report) were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.62 and last traded at GBX 0.62. Approximately 7,347,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 5,361,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58.

Aptamer Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £17.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.70.

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Aptamer Group (LON:APTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Aptamer Group had a negative return on equity of 135.35% and a negative net margin of 178.52%.

Aptamer Group Company Profile

Aptamer Group is a leading provider of aptamer selection services and developer of aptamer-based reagents for use in research, bioprocessing, diagnostic, and therapeutic applications. Headquartered in York, UK, the Company partners globally to deliver aptamer-based solutions that drive discovery and development across the life sciences.

Aptamer Group has developed the proprietary Optimer® platform technology that drives three distinct businesses: Aptamer Solutions, Aptamer Diagnostics and Aptamer Therapeutics.

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