YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 761,825 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the February 26th total of 641,497 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,016 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZY. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF by 234.2% during the third quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $246,000.

Get YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:AMZY opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16.

YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4,291.0%.

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF (AMZY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Amazon stock (AMZN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. AMZY was launched on Jul 24, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.