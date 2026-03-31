Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 80,417,434 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the February 26th total of 66,828,870 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,885,411 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 22.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $21.07.

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Invesco Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Senior Loan ETF

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 105,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 22,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 32,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

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The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

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