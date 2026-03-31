Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 80,417,434 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the February 26th total of 66,828,870 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,885,411 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 22.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $21.07.
Invesco Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Senior Loan ETF
Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
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