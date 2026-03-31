JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,618 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the February 26th total of 2,919 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,015 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5%

BBCB stock opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.02. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $46.72.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.189 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 78.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 27,503 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $84,000.

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (BBCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months. BBCB was launched on Dec 12, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.