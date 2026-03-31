Rebalance LLC Buys 7,450 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Rebalance LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.0% of Rebalance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $50,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 574.6% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,824 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Polianta Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 73,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 47,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $120.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $133.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.86.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

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