Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IVOV

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVOV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,015,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,779,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,098 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IVOV stock opened at $99.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.87. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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