BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust $BSTZ Position Increased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,439 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $147,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 51.6% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim acquired 41,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager directly owned 251,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,188. This represents a 19.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Down 1.2%

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $23.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.2%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ: BSTZ) is a closed-end management investment company that provides targeted exposure to companies engaged in the science and technology sectors. Listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange, the trust seeks to deliver total return composed of capital appreciation and monthly distributions over a defined term. It operates as a term trust, with an anticipated liquidation date in August 2028, at which point shareholders will receive proceeds based on the trust’s net asset value.

The trust’s investment strategy is centered on equity and equity-related securities of companies involved in advancing scientific research, technological innovation and related applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report).

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