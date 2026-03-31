Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 253.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Knightscope from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Knightscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Knightscope in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

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Knightscope Trading Down 29.5%

NASDAQ:KSCP opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.68. Knightscope has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Knightscope had a negative return on equity of 168.58% and a negative net margin of 298.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knightscope will post -12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knightscope

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSCP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knightscope by 32.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Knightscope in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Knightscope by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 24,283 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knightscope during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Knightscope by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares during the last quarter. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knightscope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knightscope, Inc (NASDAQ: KSCP) is a technology company specializing in the design and deployment of autonomous security robots. The firm offers a robotics-as-a-service platform that integrates self-driving devices with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to enhance perimeter security, detect anomalies and deliver real-time incident reporting.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, Knightscope has developed a series of fully autonomous models—designated K1 through K7—suited for indoor and outdoor environments.

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