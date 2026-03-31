ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Shares Purchased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $89.00 target price on ONEOK in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on ONEOK from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.94.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $92.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.09%.The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 78.97%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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