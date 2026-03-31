Two Harbors Investments Corp (TWO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

Two Harbors Investments has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Two Harbors Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 90.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

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Two Harbors Investments Price Performance

Two Harbors Investments stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. Two Harbors Investments has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Two Harbors Investments ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investments had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $182.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of ($15.44) million. As a group, research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investments will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

TWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group cut shares of Two Harbors Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Two Harbors Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Compass Point downgraded Two Harbors Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.88.

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Two Harbors Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investments Corp. is a mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) that primarily invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, as well as non-agency residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights and credit risk transfer securities. The company seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders by employing leverage to enhance net interest income derived from its portfolio of high-quality fixed-income assets.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Two Harbors operates through a self-managed platform that combines portfolio management, risk-management and securitization expertise.

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