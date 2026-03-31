Two Harbors Investments Corp (TWO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.
Two Harbors Investments has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Two Harbors Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 90.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
Two Harbors Investments Price Performance
Two Harbors Investments stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. Two Harbors Investments has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group cut shares of Two Harbors Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Two Harbors Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Compass Point downgraded Two Harbors Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.88.
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Two Harbors Investments Company Profile
Two Harbors Investments Corp. is a mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) that primarily invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, as well as non-agency residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights and credit risk transfer securities. The company seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders by employing leverage to enhance net interest income derived from its portfolio of high-quality fixed-income assets.
Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Two Harbors operates through a self-managed platform that combines portfolio management, risk-management and securitization expertise.
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