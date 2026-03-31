Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Position in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF $PFRL

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter.

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PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PFRL opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.61. PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.19 and a 12-month high of $50.48.

PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Cuts Dividend

PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (PFRL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by investing mainly in senior floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the world. PFRL was launched on May 17, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL – Free Report).

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