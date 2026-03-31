XOMA Co. (XOMAO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

XOMA Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ XOMAO opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. XOMA has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42.

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About XOMA

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XOMA Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies. The company applies its proprietary protein engineering and antibody optimization platform to generate novel drug candidates targeting autoimmune, inflammatory and metabolic diseases. XOMA’s scientific expertise spans antibody discovery, engineering, in vitro and in vivo testing, and early?stage clinical development.

In addition to advancing its own pipeline of antibody candidates, XOMA collaborates with pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners to provide research and development services.

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