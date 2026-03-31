Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XSVN

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,311 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter.

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BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSVN stock opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.22. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $48.98.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1457 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

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The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

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