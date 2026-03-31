The Campbell’s Company (CPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on May 4th

The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Monday, May 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

Campbell’s has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years.

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Campbell’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.01. Campbell’s has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $40.59.

About Campbell’s

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). Campbell’s had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 5.48%.The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Campbell’s will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

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Campbell’s (NASDAQ: CPB) is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell’s has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company’s brand portfolio includes Campbell’s Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

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