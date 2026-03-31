Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF $PVI

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,302 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000.

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Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

PVI stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83. Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $25.02.

Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0343 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (PVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of VRDOs issued by US municipalities. PVI was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

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