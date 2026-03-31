Head to Head Contrast: Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) versus a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) and Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

a.k.a. Brands has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allbirds has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Earnings and Valuation

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Allbirds”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $600.21 million 0.17 -$31.43 million ($2.93) -3.29 Allbirds $189.76 million 0.13 -$93.32 million ($10.37) -0.29

a.k.a. Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Allbirds. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allbirds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Allbirds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands -5.24% -23.52% -6.31% Allbirds -51.90% -108.35% -56.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Allbirds shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of Allbirds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for a.k.a. Brands and Allbirds, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 1 2 1 0 2.00 Allbirds 1 2 0 0 1.67

a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.89%. Allbirds has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 269.13%. Given Allbirds’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allbirds is more favorable than a.k.a. Brands.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats Allbirds on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About a.k.a. Brands

(Get Free Report)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands. It also operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Allbirds

(Get Free Report)

Allbirds, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Bozz, Inc. and changed its name to Allbirds, Inc. in December 2015. Allbirds, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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