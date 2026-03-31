Comparing Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) & Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:CALY)

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:CALY – Get Free Report) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and Shimano”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Topgolf Callaway Brands $2.06 billion 1.18 -$409.30 million ($0.32) -41.43 Shimano $3.12 billion 2.82 $227.74 million $0.24 42.29

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Shimano has higher revenue and earnings than Topgolf Callaway Brands. Topgolf Callaway Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shimano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

84.7% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Shimano shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Topgolf Callaway Brands and Shimano, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topgolf Callaway Brands 1 2 0 0 1.67 Shimano 0 0 0 0 0.00

Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.16%. Given Topgolf Callaway Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Topgolf Callaway Brands is more favorable than Shimano.

Volatility & Risk

Topgolf Callaway Brands has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimano has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and Shimano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topgolf Callaway Brands -1.66% 0.43% 0.14% Shimano 7.12% 2.86% 2.64%

Summary

Shimano beats Topgolf Callaway Brands on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

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Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brands. The Active Lifestyle segment offers golf apparel and footwear; golf accessories, including golf bags, golf gloves, headwear, and practice aids under the Callaway brand; golf and lifestyle apparel, hats, luggage, and accessories under the TravisMathew brand; and footwear, belts, hats, facemasks, sunglasses, socks, and underwear under the Cuater by TravisMathew brand. This segment also provides storage and travel gear for sport and personal use, such as backpacks; travel, duffel, and golf bags; and storage gear accessories, as well as outerwear, headwear, and accessories under the OGIO brand. In addition, it offers outdoor apparel comprising jackets, trousers, dresses, skirts, and tops; and footwear and outdoor equipment, including packs and bags, travel bags, tents, sleeping bags, and accessories under the Jack Wolfskin brand. The company sells its products through golf retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, mass merchants, department stores, third-party distributors, and mail order stores, as well as directly to consumers through its retail stores and websites. The company was formerly known as Callaway Golf Company and changed its name to Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. in September 2022. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Shimano

(Get Free Report)

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

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