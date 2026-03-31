Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Issues Earnings Results

Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Gold Springs Resource Stock Performance

Shares of GRC opened at C$0.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Gold Springs Resource has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09.

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Gold Springs Resource Corp is a growth-focused mineral exploration company advancing the district-scale Gold Springs gold project situated in mining-friendly Nevada and Utah.

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