Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) Announces Earnings Results

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01, FiscalAI reports.

Allarity Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Allarity Therapeutics stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. Allarity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLR shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Allarity Therapeutics from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Allarity Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Institutional Trading of Allarity Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allarity Therapeutics by 49.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 16,729 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allarity Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Allarity Therapeutics by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 181,426 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allarity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allarity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allarity Therapeutics A/S (NASDAQ:ALLR) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on advancing precision medicine in oncology and other severe diseases. The company leverages predictive biomarkers and proprietary companion diagnostic tools to identify patient populations most likely to respond to its therapeutic candidates. By integrating molecular profiling early in development, Allarity aims to improve clinical trial success rates and accelerate the path to regulatory approval.

The company’s lead pipeline includes novel small?molecule inhibitors engineered to target key pathways in solid tumors, with two primary assets currently in mid?stage clinical trials.

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