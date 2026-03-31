Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $890,000 in Winmark Corporation $WINA

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Winmark as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark during the second quarter worth approximately $31,021,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 2,358.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after acquiring an additional 70,739 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Winmark by 534.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,535,000 after purchasing an additional 68,603 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Winmark by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,365 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

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Winmark Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ WINA opened at $422.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.23. Winmark Corporation has a 52 week low of $295.79 and a 52 week high of $527.37.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.09). Winmark had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 102.34%. The firm had revenue of $21.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Winmark from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Winmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ: WINA) is a franchisor of retail resale stores, specializing in the resale of apparel, sporting goods, children’s and maternity clothing, toys, and entertainment media. Through its portfolio of well-known brands—such as Plato’s Closet, Once Upon a Child, Play It Again Sports, and Style Encore—Winmark provides aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to own and operate neighborhood resale businesses. The company supports its franchisees with site selection, store design, training programs, and ongoing marketing assistance, emphasizing a turnkey approach to retail entrepreneurship.

Each of Winmark’s franchised brands targets a distinct consumer segment.

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