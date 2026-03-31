158,165 Shares in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $ILPT Bought by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 158,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.24% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 317.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 112,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 85,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

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Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Up 1.8%

ILPT stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.46. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.31). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 14.75%.The company had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.73 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILPT. Loop Capital set a $7.40 price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ILPT

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating industrial logistics properties across the United States. The company specializes in modern distribution centers, cross-dock facilities and last-mile delivery hubs designed to support e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and third-party logistics customers. ILPT’s assets are characterized by high ceilings, ample loading docks and clear spans to accommodate a wide range of warehouse functions.

Formed as a spin-off from STAG Industrial, Inc in January 2022, ILPT commenced operations with a portfolio of strategically located facilities and a disciplined acquisition strategy.

See Also

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