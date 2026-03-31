Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF Declares Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FMUB)

Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FMUB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.139 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of FMUB stock opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.14. Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.81 and a 52-week high of $53.88.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMUB. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000.

About Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF

The Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF seeks to provide a high current yield exempt from federal income tax, with growth of capital as a secondary objective. The ETF normally invests at least 80% of its assets in municipal securities whose interest is exempt from federal income tax.

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