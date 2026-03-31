Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. BostonPremier Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BostonPremier Wealth LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,279.15. This trade represents a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 955 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,564. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,092,336 shares of company stock worth $112,519,943. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $273.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $350.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

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