Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVNS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $638.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.07. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $15.68.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $180.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.70 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 10.40%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Avanos Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 1,596,514.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,896,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,287,000 after buying an additional 14,895,480 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,936,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 312.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 896,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 678,898 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 356.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 591,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 461,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 212.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 574,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 390,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Free Report)

Avanos Medical is a global medical technology company that develops and markets a broad portfolio of medical devices intended to improve patient outcomes in hospital, outpatient and post-acute care settings. The company’s products focus on three core therapy areas—pain management, enteral feeding and respiratory care—designed to help clinicians manage post-operative pain, deliver nutrition support and assist breathing for patients across a variety of acute and chronic conditions.

In its pain management segment, Avanos offers both non-opioid drug delivery systems and cryoanalgesia devices, including ambulatory infusion pumps and cooled radiofrequency ablation platforms.

Further Reading

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