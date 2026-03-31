Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABR. Zacks Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $9.50.

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Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE ABR opened at $7.37 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 394.59 and a quick ratio of 394.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,358,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,897,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,942,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 348,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 225,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

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Arbor Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ABR) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the origination, acquisition, financing, structuring and management of commercial real estate loans and securities. The company focuses primarily on multifamily and commercial mortgage lending, targeting properties such as apartment communities, senior housing and healthcare facilities. Through both agency and non-agency channels, Arbor Realty Trust seeks to deliver liquidity solutions to borrowers while generating stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Core business activities include originating first-mortgage loans secured by multifamily and mixed-use properties, as well as providing mezzanine financing and preferred equity investments.

Further Reading

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