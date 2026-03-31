British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

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British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.7%

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

BTI opened at $58.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.60. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a $0.8349 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On British American Tobacco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,386.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

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British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT’s core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

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