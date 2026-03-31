Amaze Conference: AMZE Unveils Creator Commerce “OS,” Bets on Data Monetization, DSP and Food Channel Growth

Amaze (NYSEAMERICAN:AMZE) used a company presentation to position itself as an “operating system for creator commerce,” outlining a strategy that expands beyond transaction processing into data monetization and distribution-driven audience growth. The speaker said the company has evolved from being viewed primarily as a creator commerce platform into a system designed to convert creator demand into commerce, data, and monetizable audiences.

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Reframing Amaze beyond commerce

The presenter highlighted three ideas meant to define what was described as the “new Amaze”: the company is “no longer just a commerce company,” it aims to monetize “data and demand, not just transactions,” and it is building a “compounding system” intended to scale as it grows.

Scale claims and the “flywheel” model

In the company’s framing, creators have loyal followings with demand that is difficult to monetize efficiently due to fragmentation in the creator economy. Brands, meanwhile, were described as lacking “precision and any real signaling capabilities” to access creators effectively. Amaze said it sits in the middle of these two groups by converting creator demand into transactions and first-party data that can later be used for targeting and monetization.

Amaze pointed to the size of the creator economy and its growth trajectory, citing “over 300 million creators globally” and projecting the market could reach “$2 trillion by 2035.” The presenter also argued that AI-driven disruption could push more people from the traditional economy into creator work, accelerating participation.

To illustrate existing scale, the company cited:

“Over 13 million all-time creators” on its platform

“Over 300 million unique visitors”

“Over 21 unique buyers”

The presenter described Amaze’s model as a flywheel in which commerce generates data, data improves targeting and monetization, and a distribution layer amplifies the system by bringing in more audiences—driving more transactions and more data “without us having to rebuild the core platform.” The company emphasized that it views this as “not linear” but “compounding.”

New commerce platform beta and a shift toward “demand prediction”

Amaze announced the rollout of a new Amaze commerce platform in beta. The presenter said the goal is to move from a “transaction-based platform to an intelligence platform,” using “data and signaling and AI” to determine what creators should be selling, rather than waiting for creators to decide. The speaker characterized this as a shift from “commerce execution into demand prediction,” intended to reduce friction and speed time to market for creators.

Central to the strategy is what the company described as “first-party transaction verified data,” emphasizing it is “real and we own it” rather than inferred. The company said it can identify “who buys, what they buy, and when they buy,” and argued that competitors do not have similar data “at scale,” calling this a potential “durable moat.”

Monetizing data: advertising, insights, and brand activation

Amaze said the next phase is turning accumulated transaction and engagement signals into revenue, including “intelligence products” for agencies, brand partners, and creators. The presenter argued that this expands Amaze into higher-margin revenue streams beyond commerce and shifts the business toward data and media.

The company outlined multiple monetization paths tied to the same data asset, including:

Programmatic advertising via a demand-side platform (DSP)

Subscription opportunities tied to the DSP

Enterprise data and insights-driven revenue

Brand activation, including campaigns and performance-based fees

Amaze also pointed to large existing budget pools it believes it can access, citing a “$600 billion digital advertising budget,” “$100 billion retail media,” and “$20 billion creator marketing spend.” The speaker said these are not new markets, but “better monetized markets” the company aims to enter with its data-driven offering.

On product progress, the presenter said Amaze launched its DSP in February “quietly with a partner,” allowing select advertisers to begin accessing audiences. The platform, as described, enables brands to “target, verify, and purchase” purchase-intent audiences, linking data directly to revenue.

Distribution strategy: Food Channel and the L.A. Times Studios partnership

Amaze described distribution as the “amplifier” in its flywheel, starting with a Food Channel acquisition completed in the “last quarter of 2025.” The company said it is using a “studio content model” to generate content assets powered by existing creators.

The presenter also referenced a newly announced partnership with L.A. Times Studios, saying the L.A. Times would utilize the Food Channel platform and bring together its subscription base and “100 million-plus monthly users” with Amaze’s creators and data. The company framed food as the first vertical, with potential expansion into categories such as music, health, and gaming using the same infrastructure, requiring “minimal capital investment” and avoiding the need to rebuild the platform for each vertical.

Turning briefly to financial framing, the presenter described 2025 as a “foundation year” that was “very much just commerce-driven,” with “net revenues…growing but very small” while the company built infrastructure. The speaker said 2026 would be a “year of inflection,” with revenue mix shifting toward DSP-driven monetization, data monetization, and distribution, alongside an improving margin profile as the business moves away from a pure commerce offering.

The presentation concluded with the message that “the infrastructure’s built, the data is compounding, and now the monetization is live,” describing Amaze as being at an inflection point. A Q&A session followed, but no questions were raised.

About Amaze (NYSEAMERICAN:AMZE)

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir, chardonnay, and rose. The company offers its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc was founded in 2019 and is based in Plymouth, Minnesota. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Nechio & Novak, LLC.

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