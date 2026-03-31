Analysts Set ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Price Target at $275.00

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $275.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESE shares. Wall Street Zen cut ESCO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Zacks Research upgraded ESCO Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 3.6%

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 97,963,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,938,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $574,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,178,000 after purchasing an additional 158,949 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 902,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,429,000 after buying an additional 458,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,861,000 after acquiring an additional 20,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 432,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,210,000 after acquiring an additional 398,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $269.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.01 and a 200-day moving average of $228.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $134.78 and a 12 month high of $291.31.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.32. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $289.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. ESCO Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.72%.

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers’ critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO’s solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

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