Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Trading Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Stereotaxis Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.78. 450,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 475,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

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Stereotaxis Trading Down 2.2%

The stock has a market cap of $173.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 66.85% and a negative return on equity of 291.99%. The company had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stereotaxis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STXS. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,707,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,640,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,441,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,482 shares in the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Stereotaxis by 3.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,598,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 53,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

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Stereotaxis, Inc is a medical device company that develops and commercializes robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in electrophysiology procedures. Its core technology leverages precisely controlled magnetic fields to guide ultra-thin, magnetically enabled catheters through the vascular system, allowing physicians to perform complex cardiac ablation and diagnostic procedures with enhanced precision and stability. This platform aims to reduce procedure times and radiation exposure for both patients and clinical staff.

The company’s flagship offering, the Niobe Magnetic Navigation System, integrates with a variety of catheter types and electrophysiology mapping systems to support treatment of arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia.

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