Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Shares Down 18.4% – Time to Sell?

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 18.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. 504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Vossloh Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40.

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Vossloh Company Profile

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Vossloh AG, headquartered in Werdohl, Germany, is a global provider of rail infrastructure products and services. Specializing in the design, manufacture and maintenance of core rail components, the company’s offerings include rail fastening systems, switches and crossings, concrete sleepers and rail milling solutions. With a focus on enhancing the safety and efficiency of rail networks, Vossloh serves infrastructure managers, freight and passenger operators, and urban transit authorities worldwide.

The company operates through three primary segments: Core Components, which produces essential track parts such as fastening systems and turnouts; Customized Modules, which delivers tailored assemblies and specialized maintenance vehicles; and Lifecycle Solutions, offering integrated services including track inspection, grinding, milling and digital monitoring tools.

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