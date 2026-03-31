Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ) Shares Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.37 and last traded at $38.53. Approximately 4,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 9,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.67.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $55.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 278.0% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 75,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 55,331 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 170,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

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