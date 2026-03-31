Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $776,000 in Orla Mining Ltd. $ORLA

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 992.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,066,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236,385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 1,628.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,254,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,761 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 25,866.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,791,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,619 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 41.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,251,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,765 shares during the period. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth about $15,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORLA shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research lowered Orla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial started coverage on Orla Mining in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Orla Mining Price Performance

Orla Mining stock opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Orla Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Orla Mining is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and silver projects in the Americas. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Quema oxide gold-silver project in Panama, where the company holds approximately 13,000 hectares of mineral concessions. Through feasibility studies and pilot plant testing, Orla has demonstrated the potential of heap leach processing at Cerro Quema, positioning the asset for transition into construction and production phases.

In addition to Cerro Quema, Orla Mining expanded its portfolio in early 2023 with the acquisition of the Gold Springs project located along the Utah–Nevada border in the United States.

See Also

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