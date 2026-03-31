Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Makes New Investment in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 793.3% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 106.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Laura L. Whitley acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.51 per share, for a total transaction of $48,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,961 shares in the company, valued at $776,277.11. The trade was a 6.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $453,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 169,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,929.03. The trade was a 13.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 49,500 shares of company stock worth $1,252,855 in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCBI. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $92.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.66. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $108.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.05 and its 200 day moving average is $92.01.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.30. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.52%.The firm had revenue of $327.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

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