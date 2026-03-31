Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of COKE opened at $185.79 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $105.21 and a one year high of $219.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 66.42%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc is the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola products in the United States. The company manufactures, sells and distributes a broad portfolio of sparkling and still beverages under exclusive agreements with The Coca-Cola Company. Its brand lineup includes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta, as well as noncarbonated offerings such as Minute Maid juices, Gold Peak teas, Dasani water, Powerade sports drinks and vitaminwater.

Coca-Cola Consolidated’s operations span 14 states and the District of Columbia across the Southeastern, South Central and Mid-Atlantic regions.

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