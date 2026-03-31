Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 5,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.22.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $97.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.72%.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, CEO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $884,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 144,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,713,260.16. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 24,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,460 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ: PFG) is a global financial services company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, that provides a range of retirement, investment and insurance solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. The firm’s business is organized around retirement services, asset management, and insurance products designed to help clients plan, invest for, and protect income over the long term.

Principal’s product and service offerings include retirement plan recordkeeping and administration for employer-sponsored plans, individual and group retirement annuities, life and disability insurance, employee benefits solutions, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

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