Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Stock Price Down 14.1% – Time to Sell?

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 602 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.4120.

Nihon M&A Center Trading Down 14.1%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75.

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Nihon M&A Center Company Profile

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Nihon M&A Center Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: NHMAF) is a Tokyo?based advisory firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and business succession consulting for small and medium?sized enterprises in Japan. Since its establishment, the company has built a broad network of corporate clients, legal and financial professionals, and regional partners, positioning itself as one of the country’s leading specialists in mid?market M&A transactions. Its services are designed to address the complex needs of family?owned firms, entrepreneurial ventures and privately held businesses seeking ownership transition or strategic growth through acquisition.

The firm’s main service offerings include transaction structuring and valuation, buyer and seller matching, due diligence coordination and negotiation support.

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