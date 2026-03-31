Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Trading Down 18.4% – Here’s What Happened

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Free Report) was down 18.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.3260 and last traded at $8.3260. Approximately 351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Ayala Trading Down 18.4%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84.

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About Ayala

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Ayala Corporation is one of the Philippines’ oldest and largest diversified conglomerates, with origins tracing back to 1834. Listed in the United States as an American Depositary Receipt under the ticker AYALY, the company has built a broad portfolio of businesses that span multiple industries and sectors. Headquartered in Makati City, Ayala Corporation leverages its long history and corporate governance practices to drive sustainable growth and innovation in the markets it serves.

The company’s core business activities include real estate development, where its flagship subsidiary, Ayala Land, is a leading residential, commercial and mixed-use property developer across the Philippines.

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