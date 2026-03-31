Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Shares Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Free Report) fell 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.1750 and last traded at $44.1750. 197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

Eurazeo Trading Down 4.0%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average is $59.03.

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Eurazeo Company Profile

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Eurazeo SA, trading on OTCMKTS under the symbol EUZOF, is a global investment firm headquartered in Paris, France. The company specializes in private equity, private debt and real assets, partnering with management teams to fund expansion, drive innovation and promote sustainable development across diverse industries. Eurazeo’s investment approach combines financial expertise with operational support to help businesses accelerate growth and enhance long-term value.

Founded in 2001 through the merger of Eurafrance and Azeo Capital (the private equity arm of AXA), Eurazeo has built a track record of investing in more than 450 portfolio companies worldwide.

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