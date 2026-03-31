Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Trading Up 8.1% – Should You Buy?

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report) traded up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.1088 and last traded at $4.1088. 134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Rotork to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Rotork alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rotork

Rotork Stock Up 8.1%

About Rotork

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60.

(Get Free Report)

Rotork is a global provider of precision flow control equipment, specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of industrial actuators, gearboxes and associated control systems. Its core product portfolio includes electric, pneumatic and hydraulic actuators, as well as manual gearing solutions, each engineered to automate and regulate the movement of valves, dampers and other critical process equipment.

Beyond its actuator range, Rotork offers a suite of instrumentation and control products, such as smart positioners, telemetry modules and condition-monitoring systems, designed to enhance process safety and efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.