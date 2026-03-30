Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $11.85 EPS

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.00) by $11.85, FiscalAI reports.

Genprex Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ GNPX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.77. 272,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,523. Genprex has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Genprex in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genprex

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genprex stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,661 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 27.20% of Genprex worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genprex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing novel, first-in-class treatments for cancer and diabetes. Its proprietary technology employs targeted nanoparticle delivery of therapeutic genes designed to address the underlying genetic drivers of disease. Genprex’s lead oncology candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy, is being evaluated for patients with non-small cell lung cancer, with the goal of restoring tumor suppressor function and enhancing response to existing targeted therapies in clinical trials across the United States.

In addition to its oncology pipeline, Genprex is advancing GPTX-203, a gene therapy candidate aimed at improving pancreatic beta-cell function in patients with type 1 diabetes.

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