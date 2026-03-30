VanEck Digital India ETF (NYSEARCA:DGIN) Short Interest Update

VanEck Digital India ETF (NYSEARCA:DGIN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,614 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the February 26th total of 17,747 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,231 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VanEck Digital India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGIN stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $30.32. 6,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,004. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 million, a P/E ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.63. VanEck Digital India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $44.49.

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Institutional Trading of VanEck Digital India ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGIN. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in VanEck Digital India ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Digital India ETF in the third quarter worth $840,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Digital India ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital India ETF by 887.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital India ETF by 344.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 16,828 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Digital India ETF

The VanEck Digital India ETF (DGIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Digital India index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Indian companies that are involved in the digitalization of India’s economy. DGIN was launched on Feb 15, 2022 and is managed by VanEck.

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