AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,014 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the February 26th total of 3,005 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,704 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.07. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.15.

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Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Encompass More Asset Management lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 241,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 81,445 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $785,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 70,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000.

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (QPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to maximize long-term growth through equity exposure while tactically managing downside risk. QPX was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

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