Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 83,501 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the February 26th total of 68,442 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,196 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sadot Group in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Sadot Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SDOT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sadot Group Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sadot Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sadot Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:SDOT Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.60% of Sadot Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sadot Group stock remained flat at $1.55 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,467. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.84. Sadot Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64.

Sadot Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa. The company is also involved in the food service operations across the United States. The company was formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc and changed its name to Sadot Group Inc Sadot Group Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sadot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sadot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.