Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MSSM) Short Interest Up 32.5% in March

Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MSSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 31,264 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the February 26th total of 23,589 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,372 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

MSSM stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $49.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,947. The firm has a market cap of $666.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.13. Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSSM. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF by 383.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 40,689 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,691.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period.

About Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF

The Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF (MSSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US mid- and small-cap equity securities. The fund utilizes a multi-manager strategy in constructing the portfolio. MSSM was launched on Nov 18, 1991 and is issued by Morgan Stanley.

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